Grace Yeager
1935 - 2020
GRACE STRENG YEAGER Iowa City Grace Streng Yeager, 85, of Iowa City, died Monday morning, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Bird House following an extended illness. A visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, with a Scripture service starting at 4 p.m. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Cascade Public Cemetery. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Surviving is her husband, Dennis. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Norma Jeane Streng. Grace Marie Streng was born April 19, 1935, at Mercy Hospital, Anamosa, Iowa. She was the daughter of Cyril and Catherine Turnis Streng. Grace graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in Cascade. She continued her education at St. Mary's Nursing School in Rochester, Minn. Grace worked as a nurse at Sunny Crest TB Sanatorium in Dubuque and at Oakdale TB Sanatorium in Iowa City before she started work at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello. Grace married Dennis Yeager on Sept. 5, 1970, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Cascade. The couple moved to Iowa City in 1978 and Grace was employed at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as the employee health nurse. She retired in 1994. She enjoyed working with her hostas and her many flower beds and traveling with Dennis. She was an avid reader when she had down time.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Goettsch Funeral Home
NOV
11
Service
04:00 PM
Goettsch Funeral Home
NOV
12
Interment
01:00 PM
Cascade Public Cemetery
