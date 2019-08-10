|
GRANT PATRICK BEVINS Belle Plaine Grant Patrick Bevins, 24, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Grant was born June 21, 1995, to Patrick and Sheila (Walton) Bevins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. From about the time he could walk, Grant was always wearing cowboy boots and a hat. In school his daily attire was mesh shorts, boots and even his own creations of cutoff jeans and bib overalls. Graduating with the Belle Plaine Class of 2014, Grant was involved in football and wrestling. He enjoyed shop class and was a member of the FFA. Following school, Grant worked for East Side Body Shop, Henning's Farms, Shawn's Hay Grinding and most recently, as a hay grinder for Koopman Forage Services for three years. Grant was a true outdoorsman. His hunting obsession started early on with his cap gun as a young boy. As he got older, he quickly earned the name "Turtleman" for his expert trapping skills. Using his parents' driveway to clean the animals he had caught, he worked on his entrepreneur skills by trapping for local farmers and having tanks full of bait for fishing. Grant's trucks were like his children, even naming them and spending most of his money on them. He could back a trailer into the most impossible spots in one shot. Supporting the mullet and slogan "It's not a haircut, it's a lifestyle," Grant lived life to the fullest with no reservations. If he had an idea, he was going to try it. He was never serious, always smiling and playing pranks. Most of all, "Uncle Grant" as he was known to his nieces and nephews, loved spending time with family and friends. Grant is survived by his parents, Pat and Sheila Bevins of Belle Plaine; sisters, Sierra (Justin) DeVoe of Prairie City and Tiffany (Devin) Rinderknecht of Palo; nieces and nephews, Quintin, Braxton and Kinley DeVoe and Rayegan Rinderknecht; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russ and Nancy Walton and Kenny and Ellie Bevins. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Belle Plaine High School Gymnasium with Russ Spading officiating. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019