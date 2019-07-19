GRANT BASIL "TAD" TADLOCK Cedar Rapids Grant Basil "Tad" Tadlock, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The Rev. Jerry E. Oakland will officiate. There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Carla; two sons, Charles (Connie) of Winterset and James (Kristal) of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; stepson, Matthew (Becky) Varner of Houghton; a stepdaughter, Sara Helms of Cedar Rapids; two brothers, Larry (JoAn) of Illinois and Joe (Carol) of Moravia; and two sisters, Irene Brooks and Naomi (Rod) Hutt, both of Moravia. He also is survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine; and a sister, Imogene. Tad was born July 13, 1930, in Moravia, the son of Grant and Helen (Shull) Tadlock. He graduated from William Penn in Oskaloosa with a B.A. and from St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Mo., with a master's degree in theology. He married Lois Hawk. They later were divorced. He married Carla M. Myers on Oct. 10, 1986, in Keokuk. Tad was a Methodist minister serving churches in central and southeastern Iowa, as well as in Texas for many years. He retired in 2002. Tad was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, a Rotary club in Texas, the Cedar Valley Wood Carvers, and he was a volunteer at Matthew 25. He enjoyed woodcarving, travel, camping, fishing and time spent with his family and many friends. He forever will be remembered as a caring and compassionate man of God whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donation may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Please leave a message or tribute to the Tadlock family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 19, 2019