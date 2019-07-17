Home

Overton Family Funeral Home - Traer
714 First Street
Traer, IA 50675
(319) 478-2775
Grayson Asher Seye

Grayson Asher Seye Obituary
GRAYSON ASHER SEYE Clutier Grayson Asher Seye was born Dec. 3, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, son of Logan and Katherine (Quinlan) Seye. Grayson was full of smiles and life. He loved snuggling his parents and laughing at his siblings. He passed away sleeping at home on July 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Landon; cousin, Taralyn Taylor; great-grandparents, Don and Jeanette Lender; and great-uncle, Joe Quinlan. Grayson is survived by his parents; brother, Kane; sister, Lexi; grandparents, Steve Seye, Troy and Sheryal Bailey and Mike and Julie Quinlan; aunt, Meredith (Jerod) Quinlan; uncle, Lee Quinlan; aunt, Lindsey (Eric) VanderWiel; and cousins, Banx and Paxton. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer. A private graveside service will be held. Burial: St. Paul Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019
