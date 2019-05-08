|
|
GREG GILBRIDE Iowa City Greg Gilbride, 62, of Evansville, Minn., formerly of Iowa City, died April 16, 2019. Survivors include his sisters, Candace (Randy) Osweiler and Tracey (Mike) Myers, both of Williamsburg, Deborah Pasternak of Michigan and Angela McIntire of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Greg was born Dec. 8, 1956. While growing up, Greg enjoyed playing pick-up football, fishing, wrestling and watching WWE. He graduated from Iowa City High in 1975. After high school, Greg lived in several different states where he managed small hotels. He moved to the Evansville area several years ago and was employed by Alexandria Extrusions.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019