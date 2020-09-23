1/1
Gregdon Cole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregdon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREGDON M. COLE Hiawatha Gregdon M. Cole, 64, of Hiawatha, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will host a public Celebration of Life from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Artisan Sanctuary, Marion, Iowa. Gregdon Mark Cole was born May 13, 1956, to Edward and Audine (Culp) Cole. Greg was an avid musician, writer and filmmaker. He was best known for his wild imagination and gentle, loving nature. Gregdon is survived by his children, Jaydon (Lydia) Cole, D'Lynn (Greg) Stone, Britley (Daniel) Fond-Leoncini and Noah Plummer; grandson, Elias; sister, Marsha (John) Lonabaugh; two nieces; and ex-wife and best friend, Jeannine Reynolds. Gregdon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kevin; and infant sister. Memorial donations can be made in Gregdon's name to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved