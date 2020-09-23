Gregdon Cole

GREGDON M. COLE Hiawatha Gregdon M. Cole, 64, of Hiawatha, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will host a public Celebration of Life from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Artisan Sanctuary, Marion, Iowa. Gregdon Mark Cole was born May 13, 1956, to Edward and Audine (Culp) Cole. Greg was an avid musician, writer and filmmaker. He was best known for his wild imagination and gentle, loving nature. Gregdon is survived by his children, Jaydon (Lydia) Cole, D'Lynn (Greg) Stone, Britley (Daniel) Fond-Leoncini and Noah Plummer; grandson, Elias; sister, Marsha (John) Lonabaugh; two nieces; and ex-wife and best friend, Jeannine Reynolds. Gregdon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kevin; and infant sister. Memorial donations can be made in Gregdon's name to the American Cancer Society
