Gregg Jones
GREGG JONES Cedar Rapids Gregg Jones, 71, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospice Unit, Cedar Rapids. Private family services will be held at St. Ludmila Catholic Church and burial will be at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service assisted the family. Gregg was born Dec. 6, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Gordon and Barbara (Krumbholz) Jones. He graduated from LaSalle High School in 1966 and received his BBA from the University of Iowa in 1970. Gregg honorably served his country from 1970 to 1972 in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He was united in marriage to Kristine "Kris" Barta on Aug. 19, 1977, at St. Ludmila Church. Gregg worked at Joens Brothers Interiors until 1992, and then became a food broker. He logged over one million miles in his travels without a single accident. Gregg was a member of St. Ludmila Church and the I-Club. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. He even once got the ever elusive hole-in-one. Gregg always cheered for the Hawkeyes, Braves and Packers. He was known for being soft-spoken with a sly wit and scary smart. He always will be loved and forever missed. Survivors include his wife, Kris Jones; brother, Richard Jones; sister, Karen Barta; and sister-in-law, Nancy Barta, all of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law, Linda Jones; and brother-in-law, Jim Barta. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association and the Zach Johnson Foundation. Please share a memory of Gregg at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020.
