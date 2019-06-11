GREGORY JOHN ARCHER Davenport Gregory John Archer, 57, of Davenport, died of natural causes Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, with visitation one hour before the service. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Czech National Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Gregory was born June 24, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Clarence and Rachael (Kroupa) Archer. He graduated from Washington High School in 1979. Gregory served in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm. He played an active role in helping others with PTSD and also was a volunteer advocate for adopted children with CASA. Gregory loved to be outdoors and enjoyed fishing. Gregory is survived by his sister, Kelly (Ken) Ennis of Cedar Rapids; nephew, TJ Ennis of Cedar Rapids; numerous cousins; and significant other, Karen Ralston of Davenport. He was preceded in death by his parents. Please share a memory of Gregory at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary