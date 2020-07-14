1/1
Gregory Goodale
GREGORY SCOTT GOODALE Cedar Rapids Gone too soon. It's with broken hearts we announce the passing of Gregory Scott Goodale, 48, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on July 10, 2020. A private family funeral service will take place at St. George Cemetery. Greg was born June 30, 1972, in Cedar Rapids, to Michael and Gayle Goodale. He was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, Class of 1990, and then went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa, where he graduated magna cum laude. He went on to receive his CPA. Greg then moved to Des Moines, Iowa, and worked for Clifton Gunderson for five years. He then married and moved to Houston, Texas, where he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers and Evolution Petroleum Corp. He later divorced and eventually moved back to Cedar Rapids. Greg always put a smile on everyone's face. He was bright, beyond competitive by nature, to always get first place no matter the game and loved to laugh. He was the life of the party, always lightening up the mood! Greg loved to find value in stocks, smoke cigars and discuss politics. Family was very important to him. He was a role model, mentor, and constantly pushed his nephews, Carson and Cameron, to become better versions of themselves, whether they asked for it or not. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Gayle Goodale; his brother, Grant Goodale; his nephews, Carson and Cameron Goodale; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Geraldine Hanna and Arnold and Nazimova (Betty) Goodale. His contagious smile and laughter will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him! Until our next Montecristo, rest easy, Gregory. We love you! Memorial donations may be sent to St. George Orthodox Church in Greg's memory. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
