|
|
GREGORY HUGHES Cedar Rapids Gregory Hughes, 55, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Private family burial in Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon is caring for Greg and his family. Survivors include his sister, Barbara Hughes; sister-in-law, Kathy Hughes; several extended family members; and many friends. Gregory Follett Hughes was born Feb. 14, 1964, in Cedar Rapids, to Noel and Maryann (Follett) Hughes. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1982. With the support of Crest Services, Greg kept busy, socialized and worked retail and customer service jobs for Goodwill and other local businesses. Greg loved animals, especially horses and dogs, building and collecting model airplanes and visiting his brother in Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jeffrey. Memorials may be directed to the in Greg's name. Please share your support and memories with Greg's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019