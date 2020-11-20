GREGORY J. BIRKY Newton Gregory J. Birky, 69, of Newton, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home in Newton. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Mercy Hospice can be left at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Newton. Greg, the son of William and Annie (McLarty) Birky Jr., was born Aug. 26, 1951, in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. Greg was united in marriage with Kathy Warner on Dec. 1, 2006, in Ankeny. He had worked as an engine mechanic and a winding mechanic who could work on all kinds of engines. He also was an extremely talented model car builder. He had won several awards, had been featured in many magazines, and has cars on display at the National Model Car Museum. He was a member of the Oklahoma Model Car Club. Greg also enjoyed watching NASCAR and cheering for Dale Earnhardt. Greg is survived by his children, Carolyn Birky and Allan Birky (Christina Pahl), all of Cedar Rapids; his stepchildren, Desiree (Bob) Smith of Des Moines, Jeremy (Paula) Cobb of Maryville, Mo., Aaron (Rachel) Croy of Des Moines and Michael Croy of Newton; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his mother, Annie Birky of Cedar Rapids; his siblings, Tom (Kathy) Birky of Cedar Rapids, Bev (Scott) Chariton of Hiawatha, Janet Anthony of Marion and Jim (Sally) Birky of Milliken, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and his wife, Kathy, in 2018.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store