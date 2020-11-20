1/1
Gregory J. Birky
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREGORY J. BIRKY Newton Gregory J. Birky, 69, of Newton, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home in Newton. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Mercy Hospice can be left at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Newton. Greg, the son of William and Annie (McLarty) Birky Jr., was born Aug. 26, 1951, in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. Greg was united in marriage with Kathy Warner on Dec. 1, 2006, in Ankeny. He had worked as an engine mechanic and a winding mechanic who could work on all kinds of engines. He also was an extremely talented model car builder. He had won several awards, had been featured in many magazines, and has cars on display at the National Model Car Museum. He was a member of the Oklahoma Model Car Club. Greg also enjoyed watching NASCAR and cheering for Dale Earnhardt. Greg is survived by his children, Carolyn Birky and Allan Birky (Christina Pahl), all of Cedar Rapids; his stepchildren, Desiree (Bob) Smith of Des Moines, Jeremy (Paula) Cobb of Maryville, Mo., Aaron (Rachel) Croy of Des Moines and Michael Croy of Newton; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his mother, Annie Birky of Cedar Rapids; his siblings, Tom (Kathy) Birky of Cedar Rapids, Bev (Scott) Chariton of Hiawatha, Janet Anthony of Marion and Jim (Sally) Birky of Milliken, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and his wife, Kathy, in 2018.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
641-787-9911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallace Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved