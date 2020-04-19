|
GREGORY J. STOKESBERRY Cedar Rapids Gregory J. Stokesberry, 66, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having any public services at this time. A Celebration of Life gathering and burial will be held at a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Greg was born on March 25, 1954, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of John and Eulaine Stokesberry. He was united in marriage to Patricia Weis on Aug. 16, 1975, in Springbrook, Iowa. Greg was self-employed as a civil process server, car show promoter and designed and produced shirts for various events in the community. He was a member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, president of Flying Eyeballs Motor Club, Cedar Rapids Stamp Club and Knights of Columbus 5677. Greg enjoyed reading, collecting antiques, watching "Jeopardy," doing crossword puzzles, attending Kernels baseball games, and praying and leading the Rosary. Most importantly, nothing compared to the love Greg had for his family, his faith in God, and living life to its fullest. He especially enjoyed being Papa to Jon and Medow. He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Pat; four children, Erin (Gary), Shannon (Mike), Bevin and Megan; two grandchildren, Jon and Medow; cousins, Linda Andersen and family, John and Ruth Wirtz and family, and Kathie Feller and family; sister-in-law, Lori (Julius) Michel; two brothers-in-law, Wayne (Connie) Weis and Ardell (Deb) Weis; very good friend of the family, Mike Denbow; and many loving extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jon; and in-laws, Herbert and Gertrude Weis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020