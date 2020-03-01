|
GREGORY V. PRESTO Cedar Rapids A funeral service for Gregory Vincent Presto, 65, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was held Feb. 29 at Messingers Mortuary in Scottsdale. Greg passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 10, 2020, at his home. Greg's interment will be in Cedar Memorial Park in Cedar Rapids. Greg graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids in 1972, and then attended Iowa State University, graduating in 1976 with a bachelors degree in landscape architecture. Following graduation, Greg moved to Arizona, working in Lake Havasu City designing golf courses. He later moved to Scottsdale and worked for the city of Phoenix and the city of Mesa. Later, he opened his own practice and also worked for Corral Dybas and CEI Engineering. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Phillada M. Presto and J. Robert Presto of Cedar Rapids. Greg leaves behind two brothers, David (Theresa) Presto of Eldridge; nephews, Brian and Travis Presto and their families; and Richard Presto of Phoenix, Ariz. Greg had many friends and was a dedicated member of the Arizona Chapter of MUFON. Greg will be remembered for his love of natural landscape, fishing, muscle cars and the mysteries of the Universe. Donations can be made to the .
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020