GREGORY S. PLATT Cedar Rapids Gregory S. Platt, 63, of Maui, Hawaii, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Private family inurnment will take place at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery in Rock Island, Ill. Gregory was born July 3, 1955, in Rochester, N.Y., the son of James and Joan (Costello) Platt. His family moved to Clinton, Iowa, in 1958, where Greg attended Sacred Heart Grade School. In 1967, the family moved to Dubuque, Iowa. Greg graduated from Dubuque Hempsted High School, lettering in four sports. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1973, where he was first mate on the Mississippi River, traveling from New Orleans to St. Paul. Greg moved to Seaside, Ore., in 1979, and worked on the Columbia River from Portland to Lewiston, Idaho, on the Snake River. In 1980, he moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and worked at Boys Acres (Four Oaks) as a counselor. Greg loved the insurance/financial service career and, in 1983, he went to work with Life Investors. Greg went on to work for New York Life Insurance as an agent and manager from 1985 to 1997. He won numerous awards and national recognition as both an agent and a manager. In 1998, Greg went to work with Principal Financial as a manager, winning company recognition. In 2005, he moved to Denver, Colo., and went to work for New England Financial as a manager. Greg returned to New York Life in 2010, retiring in 2017. Upon retiring, he moved to Hawaii and worked part time with Kansas City Life. Greg was a member of St. Theresa Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. His success in life was a result of his passion to help people. Greg did a lot of service work for most of his life. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and family. Greg is survived by his two daughters, Kara Marie Platt and Kadi Jo (Ben) Mills; two brothers, Timothy (Beverly) Platt and Dennis Platt; sister, Mary Kay (Chris) Detweiler; and nieces and nephews, Sarah Platt, Alex Smith, Addison (Megan) Smith, Annie Detweiler and Casey (Lucas) Treangen. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Joan Platt. Greg had the best sense of humor, a loving touch and a sense of charisma that was contagious. He had the ability and gift to go up to any stranger and strike up a conversation and to be accepting and loving to all. Greg truly believed life was about the experiences that we get, the friendships that are made and the memories that we get to keep with us forever. He will be greatly missed by all who had met him. Please share a memory of Greg at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary