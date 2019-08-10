|
GRETA (WHITMER) GEIKEN Vinton Greta (Whitmer) Geiken, 89, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with the Rev. David Lingard officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019