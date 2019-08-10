Home

Greta (Whitmer) Geiken

Greta (Whitmer) Geiken Obituary
GRETA (WHITMER) GEIKEN Vinton Greta (Whitmer) Geiken, 89, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with the Rev. David Lingard officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
