GUIDO E. BULGARELLI Iowa City Guido E. Bulgarelli, formerly of Iowa City, died at age 105 on Jan. 26, 2020, in his Houston home due to complications of a heart attack. Our family has been blessed to have such a remarkable person in our lives for so many years. His memory, humor and health were good, despite his advanced age. He still was living in his own apartment, playing cards, playing shuffleboard, going to church and was very active with his family and friends until his death. To celebrate Guido's life, the family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave. in Iowa City, where a wake service will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Iowa City, with Father Jeff Belger officiating. Entombment with military honors will be at Memory Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Bread, a charity founded by Adelaide and Guido and now coordinated by St. Mary Church in Iowa City. Guido was born Jan. 23, 1915, in Ankeny, Iowa, to Angelo and Mary Bulgarelli. He graduated from Ankeny High School. After the tragic loss of his father, Guido returned home from college to help support his mom and his four siblings, taking on jobs that would prepare him for his future as a Prudential Insurance salesman until his retirement in 1980. Guido was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree. He met the love of his life, Adelaide, at a Knights of Columbus program in 1937. Sharing in the grace and love of dance, Guido and his future wife won the MGM Great Waltz Contest at the Tromar Ballroom in Des Moines in 1938. Watching them dance always was a joy, as they appeared to float effortlessly across the ballroom dance floor. His marriage to Adelaide, July 30, 1939, was the beginning of a 73-year devotion of love for each other, their faith in God, their family, ballroom dancing and a zest for life! In World War II, Guido was hit by enemy mortar fire, shattering his arm, which the doctors were able to save. For this, he was awarded the Purple Heart. At St. Mary Church in Iowa City, Guido and his wife founded St. Anthony's Bread, a charity for those in need. They organized a Catholic Youth Dancing Club (CYDC) in Iowa City. They belonged to many dancing clubs and bridge clubs. They shared a love of traveling and were able to take many trips because of his hard work with Prudential. They were members of the Iowa City New Horizons Band from 1995 to 2008, where Guido played the saxophone, while his wife played percussion. Guido also enjoyed playing and watching golf as often as he could. Guido was a man of faith and lived his life in service to God. He was a living inspiration and example of love and kindness. He lived and breathed his love of God through his words, integrity, acts of kindness and love. His family carries on these values. He was an active member of St. Mary in Iowa City, where he served as a Eucharistic minister. At 84, he and Adelaide had a wonderful opportunity to travel to the Holy Land. Guido was a loving husband, father and grandfather and we will always hold him in our hearts Guido is survived by his four children, Dennis (Judi) Bulgarelli of St. Louis, David Bulgarelli of Coralville, Mindy (Don) Meeks of Houston and Cindy (Steve) Serkies of Orlando, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Mary (at age 94) Bulgarelli; his sisters, Clara (86), Emma (103) and Gina (98); and brother, Louie (90); his wife of 73 years, Adelaide (94); and his grandson, Bryan Bulgarelli (16). Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020