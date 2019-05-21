GUNTER K. TUCHEL Marion Gunter K. Tuchel of Marion, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Mercy Hallmar of Parkinson's dementia. The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Faith Lutheran Church in Marion. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Friday at the church conducted by the Rev. John Albertson. Burial will take place at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Waukon. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Gunter Karl Tuchel was born in Stargard, Germany. He grew up in Germany before immigrating to the United States. Gunter worked for Modern Piping and was a lifetime member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local No. 125 Union. He spent several years with the Army Reserve. On Dec. 29, 1962, he married his sweetheart, Carole Schuttemeier of Waukon. They had two daughters, Lisa (Douglas) Van Waart of Anamosa and Dr. Tammy Tuchel (Rodney) Williamson of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Gunter also has another daughter, Claudia (Keith) Mann of Fleming, Colo. He has six grandchildren, Trinity Williamson, Kade and Khy Rigel, Kiarra (Jared) Swenson and Keegan and Kobryn Mann; and two great-grandsons, Braxton and Ryder Rigel. Gunter also is survived by one sister, Holly (Richard) Williamson; a sister-in-law, Kathy Tuchel; and a close friend, Christel Johnson of Dallas, Texas. Gunter was preceded in death by his parents, Johannes and Gertrud Tuchel; and a brother, Fritz. Gunter enjoyed boating on the Cedar River and was a member of the Cedar River Ski Club in his younger days. After he retired, Gunter and Carole did a lot of traveling and enjoyed their motorhome. The family would like to extend a thank-you to the staff at Mercy Hallmar and Hospice of Mercy for the loving care they gave to Gunter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or Mercy Hallmar. Please share a memory of Gunter at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2019