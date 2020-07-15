GWEN HELLE Dubuque Gwen Helle, 37, of Dubuque, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa. The Rev. Nick March will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Anamosa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. A mask must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home or the church. Social distancing must be practiced as well. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with Gwen's family at www.goettschonline.com
. Gwen Mary Helle was born Jan. 16, 1983, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of George and Connie (Soppe) Helle. She attended Dubuque Hempstead High School and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 2004. She lived in Dubuque for 22 years and was very attached to her Hills and Dales family. Gwen enjoyed watching sports, spending time outdoors and drinking her Pepsi and coffee. She loved to spend time with her family when they came to visit her in Dubuque or when she returned for family gatherings. She is remembered by her parents, George and Connie, Anamosa; her siblings, Audrey (Barry) Rutan, Anamosa, Becky (Laine) Goldsmith, Anamosa, Sonya (Mike) Maloney, Anamosa, Jennifer (John) Hinz, Anamosa, Daryl Helle, Cordova, Tenn., Marcia (Dan) Scofield, Anamosa, Tammy (Dennis) Michael, Fruitland, Iowa, Karl (Sarah) Helle, Monticello, Jessie (Bruce Miell) Helle, Anamosa, and Colleen (Kyle) Weber, Anamosa; and her nieces and nephews, Alisha, Nichole, Riley, Sebastian, Taylor, Lexie, Kelsey, Olivia, Brody, Ashtyn, Tenley, Jadalyn and Ryker; as well as several aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Dave Eilers; and her grandparents, Reynold and Albertha Soppe, George and Sedalla Helle and Joan Helle. The family would like to thank everyone at Hills and Dales and Mercy One Medical Center for the loving care Gwen received.