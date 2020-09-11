1/1
Gwendolin Irene Jensen
GWENDOLIN IRENE JENSEN Lexington, Ky. Gwendolin Irene Jensen, 85, entered into eternal life with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 8, 2020. Born on Sept. 9, 1934, in Mallard, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Amanda Reddel. She was baptized and confirmed in her faith by her grandfather, the Rev. Carl Henrichs, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mallard, Iowa. Gwen graduated from Mallard High School, where she was active in music and sports and was a member of three Iowa state basketball tournament teams. She received her nursing degree from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, and worked as a registered nurse at the Lutheran hospital in Sioux City. On June 29, 1958, Gwen was united in marriage to Lyle Jensen of Hinton, Iowa. They were blessed with two sons, Jeff and Kirk. They lived in Cedar Rapids for many years, where they raised their sons. She attended Bethany Lutheran Church, where she was active in the work of the church and missions. In 1986, Gwen and Lyle moved to Kentucky. Gwen was a firm believer in Jesus Christ as her Savior and her faith carried her through many struggles in her life. She set an example of selfless love, grace, and strength. In addition to her parents, Gwen was preceded in death by her brother, Garry, and his wife, Marlene. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lyle Jensen; her son, Jeff, his wife, Beth, and their son, Ryan of La Vista, Neb.; her son, Kirk of Lexington, Ky.; her brother, Don, and his wife, Donna of Coralville, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. A Christian funeral will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 516 Pasadena Dr., Lexington, KY 40503. A memorial service will be held at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City at a later date. Burial will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral
01:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church,
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
(712) 276-1921
