GWENDOLYN "GWEN" BECKER Anamosa Gwendolyn "Gwen" Becker, 76, of Marion, formerly of Anamosa, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion. The family will greet friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua. Gwen was born Nov. 17, 1942, in Piney Woods, Miss., the daughter of Grant and Roberta (Wisely) Perrin. When she was young, her family moved to New York City where her father taught music at Carnegie Hall. The family eventually found their way to Janesville, Wis. As an adventurous 16-year-old, she left home for Cedar Rapids to live with her Aunt Buelah. Gwen later earned degrees from Kirkwood Community College. While working at the Chat'n Chew, she met and married one of her good customers, Kenneth Raue. They had three children together and later divorced. Gwen then worked at Rockwell Collins for 35 years, where she met and married her true love, Charles Becker. Chuck and Gwen were married for 41 years before he passed away on June 29, 2019, just seven days before her. Gwen loved to garden. Her family will always remember her as a master gardener. She also tried her hand at raising chickens. Gwen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling around the world to places such as Australia, England and Germany to visit them. She is survived by her children, Kevin (Nancy) Raue, Susan (Rick) Boyd and Karl (Karrie) Raue; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Steve Perrin and Willard Perrin; sister, Carol Perrin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; and sister, Ruth Sortor. Please share a memory of Gwen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 10, 2019