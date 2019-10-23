|
GWENDOLYN JOAN BRAY Marion Gwendolyn Joan Bray, of Marion, formerly of Cedar Rapids, born Aug. 23, 1932, to Levi and Vivian Griffith in Sturgis, Mich., died Oct. 18, 2019, in Marion. She grew up on a small farm outside Auburn, Ind. She married William Everett Bray in Fort Wayne, Ind., on March 7, 1953. They lived in Cedar Rapids for 25 years following short periods in California and Texas, and were founding members of Lovely Lane United Methodist Church. They retired to Fort Wayne in 1987 for a number of years, then moved to Concord, N.C., to live with their daughter during the infancy of her two sons. Then they moved to Louden, Tenn. They moved back to Cedar Rapids in 2005 and remained in the area thereafter. She is survived by two brothers, Jerry and Larry Griffith; one sister, Gwenadean West; three sons, Steven Bray, Kendal Bray and Mitchell Bray; one daughter, Linda Habovick; two grandsons, Mitchell and Michael Habovick; one granddaughter, Dite Bray; and one great-granddaughter, Savannah Bray. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Lovely Lane, 2424 42nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will follow at 5 p.m. at the Green Gable Inn, 1227 J Ave. NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lovely Lane.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019