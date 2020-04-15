|
GWENDOLYN MEYER-COLLINGWOOD Belle Plaine Gwendolyn Meyer-Collingwood, 85, of Belle Plaine, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Belle Plaine Nursing and Rehab Center. Per Gwen's wishes, there will be no services. Cards and memorials in Gwen's name may be sent to Kloster Funeral Home, 298 W. Washington St., Marengo, IA 52301. Gwen is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (Terry) Kinney of Oxford and Valerie (Jim) Beenken of Maynardville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Corey Coulson of North Liberty, Shannon Rouse of Marengo and Jesse (Jessica) Beenken of Maynardville; three great-grandchildren, Roman Rouse and Kayleigh and Kolton Beenken; four sisters, Mary Jane Eder of Phoenix, Ariz., Barbara Fry of Williamsburg, Rebecca (David) Hertsgaard of Palm Desert, Calif., and Constance Schuelke of San Diego, Calif.; and a sister-in-law, Florine (Joe) Dietz of Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Marvin Meyer, in 2000; a daughter, Angela Johnson, in 2014; and brothers-in-law, Alan Eder and Herbert Fry. Gwendolyn Ruth Schuelke was born June 7, 1934, the daughter of Enno and Ruth Firnhaber Schuelke. She attended Lutheran school and graduated from Williamsburg High School with the Class of 1952. Gwen was united in marriage to Marvin Meyer on July 2, 1952, in Williamsburg, where they farmed until moving to Maynardville, Tenn., in 1980. She worked at Cendant Call Center in Knoxville, Tenn., from 1999 to 2004. Gwen lost her husband Marvin in May 2000. After retiring in 2004, Gwen moved to Belle Plaine, where she married Hawley Collingwood. She thoroughly enjoyed crossword puzzles and visiting with many of her friends.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020