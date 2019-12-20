Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Hills Community Church
Gwyneth K. Aarhus


1937 - 2019
Gwyneth K. Aarhus Obituary
GWYNETH K. AARHUS Cedar Rapids Gwyneth K. Aarhus, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Cedar Hills Community Church. The Rev. Kent Landhuis will officiate. Entombment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Harriet; a daughter, Kylene (Chad) Dunham of Hiawatha; two sons, Todd of Ankeny and Ryan of Robins; and two brothers, DuWayne (Laura) of Walker and Collin (Barbara) of Center Point. He also is survived by a granddaughter, Ashleigh Dunham of Hiawatha, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Gwyneth was born April 21, 1937, in Iowa City, the son of Bernard and Gladys (Narveson) Aarhus. He married Harriet A. Doty on Aug. 13, 1961, in Cedar Rapids. Gwyneth was an electrician at Link Belt Speeder, later at FMC and most recently at Cedar Rapids Inc., retiring in 2001 after many years of service. He was a faithful member of the Cedar Hills Community Church, a lifetime member of the NRA and proudly served in the U.S. Marines. He enjoyed hunting, target practice with his kids, and doing yard work. Gwyneth and Harriet traveled and visited all 50 states. He also enjoyed motorcycles, drag racing, car shows, and especially the time spent with his many friends and beloved family. He forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Cedar Hills Community Church. Please leave a message or tribute to the Aarhus family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
