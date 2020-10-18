H. PHILIP "PHIL" SNITKEY Clive H. Philip "Phil" Snitkey, 73, of Clive, Iowa, formerly of Walker, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. An Irish wake and Celebration of Phil's Life for family and friends is being planned for a later date in Walker. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Phil was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of Henry Charles and Catherine P. (Ennis) Snitkey. He was a 1965 graduate of Walker High School and went on to attend Ottumwa Technical School. On Oct. 19, 1968, Phil was united in marriage to Carol Ann McMillen. He worked for Merchant's National Bank, Banks of Iowa, and Iowa Health Systems, formerly St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 2002, Phil and Carol moved to Des Moines, where he continued to work for Iowa Health Systems, now known as UnityPoint Health Systems, until his retirement. He was a member of the Walker United Methodist Church, Boy Scouts Walker Troop 501 as an assistant leader, a member of the Board of Directors at Walker State Bank, the Walker American Legion Post 376, and a Walker City Council member for many years. Phil then became the mayor of Walker. He also was a member of the Walker Fire Department, serving as fire chief, a board member of the CITA Fire School at Kirkwood, a longtime member of the Iowa Firefighters Association, a founding member of the original Walker Jaycees, and a member of the Masons Mecca Lodge No. 523 of Walker. Phil was a state conference judge for the Iowa Future Business Leaders of America. He enjoyed watching sports, a devoted and loyal Iowa Hawkeye fan. Phil also rooted for the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends. Phil will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Phil is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 52 years, Carol Snitkey of Clive; two sons, Jason Snitkey of Clive and Shawn (Kelly) Snitkey of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Erin Snitkey of West Des Moines; one sister, Mary Virginia "Ginger" (Phil) Kuhn of Waukee, Iowa; six grandchildren, Nicole Snitkey, Mason Snitkey, Noel Snitkey, and EmmaLee Snitkey, all of Walker, Hannah Snitkey and Brennan Snitkey, both of Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law, Art Barron of Marion; sister-in-law, Sherry McKee of Walker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark Snitkey; and one sister, Kathleen "Kathy" Barron, on Aug. 4, 2020. Memorials in Phil's memory may be made to the Walker Fire Department located at 210 Park St., P.O. Box 21, in Walker, IA 52352-0021. Please share a memory of Phil at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
