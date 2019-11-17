|
HAL E. VANNEST JR. Moline, Ill. Hal E. VanNest Jr. died after a long illness Oct. 27, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. There will be a private family service. Hal was born on June 2, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Hal and Alberta (McAllister) VanNest. He was united in marriage to Carol Ann Miller on Oct. 17, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Carol. Survivors include three children, Laura (Kim) Reed, Todd (Diane) VanNest and Ann (Jim Gerk) VanNest; six grandchildren, Jesse and Dakota Reed and Sarah, Lauren, Erica and Olivia VanNest; two sisters, Patricia (Marc Frana) Griffin and Sandra (Roger) Giegerich; sister-in-law, Gerry (Bob) Phillips; and many nieces and nephews. Hal also is survived by Jule (Newquist) VanNest, whom he married in 2002. They resided in Moline, Ill. Jule's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren warmly welcomed Hal into their family. Hal, known as "Sonny" to family and friends from his youth, attended Dubuque Senior High School and continued his education at Loras College. He began working as a draftsman at Rockwell Collins in 1956. He continued his 37-year career with Rockwell International, ultimately leading the design data department in charge of the documentation section of avionics and missiles group. Hal took early retirement in 1993 to take loving care of his wife, Carol, as she fought breast cancer. Hal served in the Army National Guard. He was an avid skeet and trap shooter and traveled the United States to participate in competitive shooting. He enjoyed shooting with his friends at the Otter Creek Gun Club. He loved listening to jazz, going to dances, driving vacations and spending time with his family. Hal and Carol were members of St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Marion, and Hal served on the Bus Committee and Booster Club during those years, involved in many parish projects. Hal was a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019