HALLIE HOPE KRAFT Cedar Rapids Hallie Hope Kraft, 3, beloved daughter of Corey and Candace Kraft, passed on July 5, 2020. Funeral services held at New Covenant Bible Church and officiated by Pastor Donovan Santamaria from Redeemer Church. Private family burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Surviving in addition to her parents are her sisters, Aubree and Colie; her grandparents, John and Debbie Kraft and Andy and Jennifer Koplin, all of Wisconsin; her great-grandparents, Kate Larson, Gary and Patty Thompson, Elaine and Ron Kraft, and Dale and Marlene Koplin; her aunts, Molly and Maggie Kraft and Marlee Koplin; as well as numerous extended family members and friends who have shown support to the Kraft family. Read the full obituary and leave messages to the Kraft family directly by visiting www.cedarmemorial.com
and selecting obituaries.