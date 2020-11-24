I did not have the pleasure of knowing Hannah, but I am terribly saddened to learn that such a talented and beloved woman felt suicide offered the only solution to her pain. Please, share the National Suicide Hotline (1-800-273-8255) with anyone who need to be reminded that there are always other options. My thoughts and prayers are with all our nation´s journalists in these troubling times, and particularly with Hannah and her friends and family in this season of immense loss.

Elizabeth Jurenovich, MS., LCPAA, LPC, LMFT