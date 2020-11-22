HANNAH MARIE VARN Marion Hannah Marie Varn, 31, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Kutztown, Pa. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Hannah, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Hannah was born Nov. 22, 1988, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Gary and Ann (Cleveland) Varn. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington High School in 2007 and the University of Northwestern – St. Paul in 2011. Hannah was currently attending Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pa. She was an amazing writer and artist. Hannah loved all things comedy and cinema. She loved sketching, painting and following art, as well as thrift and coffee trip outings, movie showings and card game rounds with family. Hannah had an amazing personality that naturally drew people to her. She will be remembered by her smile, witty humor, and original perspective on everything in life. Hannah loved deeply and had such a rich relationship with the Lord and with her close friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her parents, Gary and Ann Varn of Marion; sister, Abby (Isaac) Schmidt of St. Paul, Minn.; one nephew on the way; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Hannah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carolyn and Leonard Varn and Jack and Verna Cleveland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family and a donation will be made in Hannah's honor to a charity of their choice
. Please share a memory of Hannah at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.