1/1
Harlan A. Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harlan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARLAN A. HALL Monticello Harlan A. Hall, 83, of Monticello, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, peacefully at home. A private graveside committal service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Monticello. Harlan was born May 2, 1937, in Lisbon, Iowa, the son of Bernal C. and Corinne (House) Hall. He graduated from High School from Monticello, and went on to join the U.S. Army. Harlan and Glenda Catlett were married in September of 1959, in Monticello. When he returned from the Army, he worked for Rockwell Collins as a machinist for 10 years and then went to Rockwell Goss and worked as a maintenance electrician. Surviving are his wife, Glenda; four children, Debra Bellavance of Sneeds Ferry, N.C., Denise (Dr. Jeffrey) Westpheling of Marion, Pamela (Jerald Jr.) Johnson of DeForest, Wis., and Brian (Erin) Hall of Monticello; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Dalene Hall of Monticello. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bernal "Pete" (Donna) Hall and Raphael "Ray" Hall; and a sister, Yvonne (John) Donahue. Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved