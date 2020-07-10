HARLAN A. HALL Monticello Harlan A. Hall, 83, of Monticello, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, peacefully at home. A private graveside committal service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Monticello. Harlan was born May 2, 1937, in Lisbon, Iowa, the son of Bernal C. and Corinne (House) Hall. He graduated from High School from Monticello, and went on to join the U.S. Army. Harlan and Glenda Catlett were married in September of 1959, in Monticello. When he returned from the Army, he worked for Rockwell Collins as a machinist for 10 years and then went to Rockwell Goss and worked as a maintenance electrician. Surviving are his wife, Glenda; four children, Debra Bellavance of Sneeds Ferry, N.C., Denise (Dr. Jeffrey) Westpheling of Marion, Pamela (Jerald Jr.) Johnson of DeForest, Wis., and Brian (Erin) Hall of Monticello; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Dalene Hall of Monticello. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bernal "Pete" (Donna) Hall and Raphael "Ray" Hall; and a sister, Yvonne (John) Donahue. Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com
.