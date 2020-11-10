HARLAN D. "SMOKEY" BUSCH Oxford Junction Harlan D. "Smokey" Busch, 83, of Oxford Junction, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction. Dawson Funeral Services of Oxford Junction is assisting the family at this time. Harlan Dean was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Lost Nation, Iowa, to Alden and Minnie (Fischer) Busch. He graduated from Oxford Junction High School in 1956. After graduating, he faithfully and honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960 as an airplane mechanic. In 1963, he married the love of his life, Lawretta Kuehl, at St. Mark's Church in Oxford Junction. For many years, Smokey was a mechanic and specialized in Case IH tractors. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Oxford Junction, a former city council member and formerly a volunteer firefighter. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and puttering around the house constructing many things over the years. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of more than 57 years, Lawretta; four sons, Rob Busch and Matt Busch, both of Oxford Junction, Corrie (Melissa) Busch of Madison, Wis., and Chris (Sherrie) Busch of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ruth Starling. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
