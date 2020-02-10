Home

Harlan C. Brumwell


1925 - 2020
HARLAN C. BRUMWELL Cedar Rapids Harlan C. Brumwell, 94, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at The Gardens in Fairfax. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Solon. Friends may visit with the family after 10 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at Brosh Chapel. Harlan was born Sept. 10, 1925, in Vinton, the son of Edward and Caroline Brumwell. He grew up in Solon and attended Solon School. Harlan is survived by his wife of over 72 years, Jean; children, Linda Wahlstrom, Gary Brumwell and Dennis Brumwell; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Imogene and Dorothy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020
