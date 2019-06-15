|
HARLAN DALE SELKEN Vinton Harlan Dale Selken, 73, of Vinton, formerly of Keystone, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with the Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery with graveside military rites by the Merkel-Bockholt American Legion Post 107 and Vinton AMVETS Post 218. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. Sixth St.) in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 15, 2019