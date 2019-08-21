|
|
HARLAN RAY DAVIS Delhi Harlan Ray Davis, 65, was born May 15, 1954, in Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Manchester to Robert (Bob) and Beverly (Shaw) Davis. He passed away at the Jackson Regional Hospital in Maquoketa on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Delhi United Methodist. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the church with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements by Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. He is survived by his parents, Bob and Beverly Davis of Delhi; a sister, Kathy (Garlyn) Glanz of Earlville and their children; brothers, Craig (Julie) Davis of Delhi and their son and Cory (Laurie) Davis of Strawberry Point and their children; nieces and nephews; two great-nieces; and two great-nephews. Please share a memory of Harlan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019