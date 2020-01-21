|
HARLAN HELGENS Monticello Harlan Helgens, 83, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids with his family at his side. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, rural Monticello, with interment in Wayne Zion Cemetery. Pastor Wade Reddy will officiate at the services. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello. Survivors include his wife, Carol; two sons, Jason (Laura) and their sons, Connor Lane and Parker, Cedar Falls, and Kory (Katie) and their daughters, Khloe and Klaire, Marion; and his sister, Lorna (Ray) Rieniets, Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents. Harlan Carl Helgens was born Oct. 19, 1936, at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello. He was the son of Louis and Agusta Reuter Helgens. Harlan attended the rural schools of Wayne Township and graduated from Monticello Community Schools in 1955. He continued his education at Iowa State University, where he received a degree in agronomy in 1959. He returned home to farm on the Helgens family farm in Wayne Township. He married Carol Sammons on June 13, 1964, at Wayne Zion Lutheran church. Besides farming, Harlan worked at Linn-Jones Farm Service from 1980 to 1993 and then was a DeKalb Seed representative until he retired in 2012. The couple then moved to Cottage Grove to enjoy their retirement. Harlan was a life-long member of Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. He loved to go fishing and mow the pasture. He enjoyed playing cards, woodworking and bowling with Jake's Standard Team. His true joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020