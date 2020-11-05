HARLAN MICHELS Anamosa Harlan Michels, 80, of Anamosa, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home following a long illness. Private funeral services will be held for the family at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. The Rev. Melody Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Anamosa. By visiting goettschonline.com
, you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Harlan's family. Harlan Ray Michels was born March 13, 1940, in Iowa City, the son of Vernie and Velma (Soukup) Michels. He attended school in Anamosa and graduated from Anamosa High School in 1958. He earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Iowa in 1963. He was employed as a teacher and taught in Cook County, Chicago, Elk Grove Community Schools, Davenport Community Schools, finishing at Kennedy Elementary in Dubuque, Iowa, where he taught for over 20 years. Harlan was a life member of the National Education Association, the University of Iowa Alumni Marching Band, and the University of Iowa Alumni Association. He enjoyed camping, fishing, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes on television and traveling to several World's Fairs. He was a proud member of the Democratic Party and during his first year of college, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade as a member of the University of Iowa Marching Band in 1959. He is survived by his brother, Donald (Phyllis) Michels, Anamosa; nephews, Tom (Joan) Michels, Tim (Kim) Michels, Dan (Diann) Michels and Dave Michels; great-nieces and -nephews, Jeff (Jennifer) Michels, Cam (Christina) Michels, Adam (Maggie) Michels, Brian (Sheridan) Michels, Elizabeth Michels and Hannah Michels; and great-great-nieces and -nephews, Alex, Rebecca, Barrett, Hadwen Rose and Emma. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Animal Welfare Shelter, 22407 Business US 151, Monticello, IA 52310. The family would like to express their thanks to the staffs of Above and Beyond Hospice and BrightStar Care for the care they provided Harlan. They also would like to thank Harlan's special friends, Chris and Dianne Kenney and Jim Von Behren.