HARLAN V. FRANKLIN Central City Harlan V. Franklin, 89, of Central City, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at The Views in Marion. A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, due to the COVID-19 virus. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City is assisting the family. Harlan was born Jan. 13, 1931, in Walker, Iowa, the son of Howard and Irene (Crowley) Franklin. He graduated from Central City High School in 1949. On April 28, 1951, Harlan was united in marriage to Janet Minehart at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. He was a farmer for most of his life. He had a strong faith in God and was an active member of the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Central City. Harlan enjoyed woodworking and giving away many of the pieces he created. He also enjoyed dancing, golfing, playing cards, and doing jigsaw puzzles. He was a family man, always making time for his children and grandchildren, attending their sporting events and activities. Harlan was a simple man and a man of his word with an infectious laugh. He was a pillar to his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Harlan is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Janet Franklin; nine children, Larry (Pam) Franklin, Denny (Sherry) Franklin, Ed (Diane) Franklin, Jim (Debra) Franklin, Diane (Brian) Hudachek, Wanda Franklin, Patty (Brett) Shulista and Ben (Stacy) Franklin; 25 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers; one sister; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Irene Franklin; daughter, Sandra; and three brothers, Loras, Donald and Richard. Please share a memory of Harlan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020