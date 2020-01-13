|
HARLENE PADDING Kalona Harlene Padding, 67, of Kalona, Iowa, beloved sister, aunt and friend, passed away quietly into the arms of her Lord on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from complications of cardiac disease. Harlene was born and raised in Michigan and received her teaching degree and a master's degree from Calvin College. She was an active member of her church in sharing musical talents of organ and piano and teaching Sunday school. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at New Hope Evangelical PCA, 420 N. Front St., in North Liberty. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the East Drenthe Cemetery in Drenthe, Mich. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Pathway Christian School, 5764 Highway 1 SW, Kalona, IA 52247; or to Ridge Haven, 215 Ridge Haven Rd., Brevard, NC 28712. (designate gifts to "Cono Campus") Harlene is survived by her siblings, Donna and Lyle McCann, William Padding, Carl and Cheryl Padding and Gayle and Sterrett Carter; nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and -nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. Harlene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gertrude Padding. www.lensingfuneral.com
