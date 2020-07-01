HARMON WEBB Cedar Rapids Elder Harmon Webb, 95, went home to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at River of Life Church in Cedar Rapids. Visitation is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials/cards for Elder Harmon Webb can be mailed to P.O. Box 8111, Cedar Rapids, IA 52408. His final resting place will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Newton Kan. Due to state requirements please wear your mask and social distance during the service. Elder Webb was born in Faye, Okla., to Della and Samuel Webb. He married the love of his life, Anita Mae Henley, he lovingly called her his "Alberta peach" and through their marriage they had nine children. Elder Webb was a loving husband and a caring father. He raised his children in the church and his life was a true example of how to be a father and husband. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. From there, he eventually went on to be one of the first minority-owned construction businesses here in Iowa. He did everything from sodding and grading, house demolition. He also poured and finished sidewalks, driveways and streets; a lot of the streets in Cedar Rapids he worked on. He even poured and finished the concrete for the Ground Transportation in downtown Cedar Rapids. Through his business he employed anyone who was looking for work. He often hired those who didn't have any training or those who were unemployable. While working he would witness and tell the workers about Jesus Christ and many came to become Christians just because of this testimony. Harmon had a love of horses, this love started when he was of a young age. He raised horses and started a horse ranch with his son, Danny, becoming one of the first black owned Equine businesses in Iowa. At the peak of their business, they had over 25 horses. His greatest gift was being a Pastor for more than 40 years. He had a heart and passion for people if anyone was in need he was there to help, often times he would buy groceries, pay rent or help pay utilities to those in need. He always would visit and pray with the sick and those in the hospital or in jail. His ministry had a great impact and he was a pillar of strength in the Cedar Rapids community as many came to know Jesus Christ, others were licensed and ordained through his Pastoralship and they have gone on to become Evangelists, Ministers and Pastors. He is preceded in death by his parents; his spouse; three children, Vikky Webb, Tammy Foster and Michael Webb; eight brothers; and two sisters. He is survived by his sons, Kenneth, Danny (Karen), David and Darwin; his daughters, Kassandra and Shavon; siblings, Nettie Lee, Corinne and Arnold (Anita); grandchildren, Lamont (Danna), Melissa, Richard (Karey), Taisha, Elaya, Aaron, Edward, Timothy, Serena, Jordan, Felicia, Keisha and Mariah; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great and great-great-grandchildren and extended family.



