HAROLD A. NEWKIRK North Liberty Harold A. Newkirk, 86, of North Liberty, passed away Feb. 8, 2019, at home. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 780 Court Ave., Marengo. A memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. with Pastor Andrew Gray officiating. Private inurnment with military honors will follow at the Marengo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or Iowa City Hospice in Harold's name. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019