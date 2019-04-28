Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Newkirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold A. Newkirk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold A. Newkirk Obituary
HAROLD A. NEWKIRK North Liberty Harold A. Newkirk, 86, of North Liberty, passed away Feb. 8, 2019, at home. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 780 Court Ave., Marengo. A memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. with Pastor Andrew Gray officiating. Private inurnment with military honors will follow at the Marengo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or Iowa City Hospice in Harold's name. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now