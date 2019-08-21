|
|
HAROLD A. SIROWY Swisher Harold A. Sirowy, 101 1/2, as of July 19, 2019, of Swisher, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Brosh Chapel & The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will follow in Czech National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Brosh Chapel. Harold was born Jan. 19, 1918, in Linn County on a farm that now is part of the Eastern Iowa Airport. He lived on his farm on Maple Grove Road for more than 53 years until he retired to Swisher in 1996. Harold was a member of the Linn County Farm Bureau for 45 years. He also was a member of the "Never Too Old Senior Club" in Fairfax. Harold loved to farm, garden, travel, fish, play cards, dance and listen to Polka Party. Harold married Lilyan Urban Melsha Sirowy on Dec. 2, 1962, and together they lived a wonderful 48 years together before Lil passed away in 2010. Harold is survived by his daughter, Linda Gibbons of Ventura, Calif., and her children, Eric (Kayla) and Vicki; his daughter-in-law, Jeffree Sirowy of Redlands, Calif., and her children, Scott and Kyle Sirowy and Christa Thomas (Taylor). He also is survived by his grandchildren, Anne Martin (Paul) and Tom Sirowy (Heather) of Wisconsin. Also surviving Harold are his stepchildren, (all from Swisher) Lumir and Marilyn Melsha and their sons, Doug, Mike and Dean, Lilyan (Ginger) Serbousek and daughter-in-law, Linda Melsha; and his step-grandchildren, Steve Serbousek (Deb) and Stacy Christner (Lonnie). Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna Holets Sirowy; sons Ronald Sirowy and William Sirowy; wife, Lilyan Sirowy; and all of his siblings, Bessie Sedlacek, Irene Phillips, Vlasta Rabik, Libby Novy, Joe, Milo and Otto Sirowy; and a step-grandson, Joey Melsha. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019