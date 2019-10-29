Home

HAROLD A. STARKS Central City Harold A. Starks, 82, of Central City, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Per Harold's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Mt. Clark Cemetery in Central City. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Central City, Iowa. Harold was born March 10, 1937, in Springville, Iowa, the son of Arlo and Gertrude (Farnham) Starks. He graduated from Central City High School. On April 19, 1959, Harold was united in marriage to Lois Marie Carpenter. He worked as an auto technician for Volkswagen for 41 years. Harold retired in 1999 from Bob Mickey Dealership in Cedar Rapids. Following retirement, he worked on all small engines in his home garage. In his spare time, Harold enjoyed tending to his garden. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Harold is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Lois of Central City; daughter, Marsha Starks of West Des Moines, Iowa; son, Theodore (Lisa) Starks of Middleburg, Fla.; siblings, Helen Pratt of Cedar Rapids, Hildy Buck of Mesa, Ariz., Kenny (Pat) Starks of Central City and Richard (Deb) Starks of Monticello, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and many neighborhood children. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marilyn Stein. Please share a memory of Harold at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
