HAROLD DALE ARMENTROUT Cedar Rapids Harold Dale Armentrout, 87, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Northbrook Manor. Services: 1 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Harold was born May 14, 1931, on a farm near Anita, Iowa, to Arthur and Irma Bell Armentrout. During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army at White Sands Proving Grounds, N.M., taking part in rocket and guided missile research. In 1959, he graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas with a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering. He moved to Cedar Rapids in 1960, where he married Janice Erion in 1962. He worked at the Cherry Burrell Corp. from 1960 to 1963, and then for the United States Defense Contract Administration Services Office in Cedar Rapids from 1963 until his retirement in 1993. He was a registered professional engineer in Iowa, a life member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and a member in the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), where he served as treasurer of the local chapter for seven years. He was a member of Unity Center of Cedar Rapids, where he served on the board of directors, as the church historian and in other positions. As a "universal donor," Harold donated more than eight gallons of blood during his life. He is survived by his three children, Nancy Andreasen of Cedar Rapids, Randall (Randy) Armentrout and wife Anne Updegraff of Urbandale and Karen Potter and her husband, Lee, of Cedar Falls. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Jack, Thomas and Katie Andreasen and Alayna and Russell Armentrout; as well as brother, Harlan Armentrout of Des Moines; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Armentrout of Dallas, Ore. He was preceded in death by Janice, his wife of 56 years, who passed away in November 2018; his parents; and brothers, Ross and Paul. Harold was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father and grandfather who generously shared his time, talents and resources with his family, church and others. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary