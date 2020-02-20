|
HAROLD "RED" BERNARD DAVID JR. Tipton Harold "Red" Bernard David Jr., 77, of Tipton, passed away at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the Cedar Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton with burial to follow in Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Fry's. A general memorial fund has been established in his memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020