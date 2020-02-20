Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St.
Tipton, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St.
Tipton, IA
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold David
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Bernard "Red" David Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Bernard "Red" David Jr. Obituary
HAROLD "RED" BERNARD DAVID JR. Tipton Harold "Red" Bernard David Jr., 77, of Tipton, passed away at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the Cedar Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton with burial to follow in Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Fry's. A general memorial fund has been established in his memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -