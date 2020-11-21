1/1
Harold D. Jacobs
1937 - 2020
HAROLD D. JACOBS Independence Harold D. Jacobs, 83, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Iowa. Harold was born on June 28, 1937, in Marengo, Iowa, the son of Clarence W. "Bud" and Elsie E. (Barnett) Jacobs. At an early age, his family moved to a farm just outside of Walker, Iowa, where he was a 1955 graduate of Walker High School, in Walker, Iowa. On July 25, 1959, he married Sharon "Sherry" K. Wilcox, at the Alice Church in Rural Alice, Iowa. They started their life together by making their home in Independence, Iowa, where he worked at Walnut Grove for 38 years. Harold then started to work for Independence Crop Care, and after working for 12 years he finally retired at the age of 72. He and Sherry loved to go square dancing and were members of the Merry Mixers for more than 14 years. For many years Harold belonged to a group of close friends in Independence who called themselves The Shysters. Harold loved spending time with his family outdoors. They spent many summers camping throughout Iowa, and enjoyed their time at the Fontana Campground in Hazelton, Iowa. He taught his sons his love of the outdoors by joining the Boy Scouts with them as the Pack 75 leader for many years. He also was passionate about baseball and loved the Chicago Cubs. He and his sons attended many games at Wrigley Field. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sherry Jacobs of Independence; her three sons, Mike (Sheri Evers) Jacobs of Delhi, Jeff (Nicole) Jacobs of Tampa, Fla., and Mark (Ann Crawford) of Colona, Ill.; five grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Karen) Jacobs of Marion; and sister, Linda (Ron) Colema of Higginsville, Mo. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Elsie Jacobs; and brother, Keith Jacobs. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday Nov. 22, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday Nov. 23, at the Walker Cemetery in Walker. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walker Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
