HAROLD EARL CASSENS Vinton Harold Earl Cassens, 87, of Marshalltown, Iowa, formerly Vinton, Iowa, died on Aug. 24, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at First Christian Church in Vinton with Ryan Koehn officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., with Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. followed by burial at Maplewood Cemetery with military rites. Masks will be required and we will be practicing social distancing. Harold was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Sigourney, Iowa, the son of Casper and Vera Linder Cassens. He went to a one-room country schoolhouse south of Sigourney and then two years in town. He completed his education in Vinton, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1951. Harold joined the Navy reserves while he was in high school and went into basic training after high school graduation in 1951. On Sept. 4, 1955, Harold was united in marriage with Barbara June Geiken at First Christian Church in Vinton. The couple resided in Vinton, Chicago, Cedar Rapids, Newton, Vinton and Marshalltown. Harold was a member of Boy Scouts of America, First Christian Church in Vinton, FCC Pow Wow Bible study group, Eastern Iowa Pond Club, Masonic Temple, VFW Vinton, Volunteer EMT Vinton Ambulance, Benton County Conservation Board and El Kahir Shrine. He enjoyed puzzles, storytelling of his Navy days, roller skating, conservation, rock hunting, fishing, spending time in his shop using his power tools and building things, doing wiring for family and friends, traveling, Indian history and artifacts, Navy reunions, stamp collecting, ice cream, rides on Howie, and his role of Santa at Christmas time. Harold is survived by his three daughters, Shirley and Lawrence Mann of Marshalltown, Lynnette and Walt Moss of Cedar Rapids and Michelle Cassens of Tomah, Wis.; brothers-in-law, Stan and Nancy Geiken of Vinton and Keith and Nancy Geiken of Ogden; and sister-in-law, Janice and Kent Spangler of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. Harold loved his family and he was the one to call when you needed something fixed or if you needed to know how something worked. His grandchildren are Brittney Mann, Eric (Leslie) Mann, Josh (Nicole) Laughridge, Matt (Beth) Moss, Kimberly (Dan) Floyd, Stasha (Michael) Mueller, Kimberley (Ray) Cole and Alysa (Josiah) Renaud. He also had a soft spot for his great-grandchildren, Jake, Eden, Kaydance, Anlon, Mariah, Skye, Monroe, John, AnnRenee, Michael Jr., James, Hunter, Abby, Bentley, Sophia and Solara. Nieces and nephews are Todd, Tina, Doug, Matt, Melissa, Brian and Karen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barb; parents, Casper and Vera; stepfather, Clarence Hilton; granddaughter, Brittney; and in-laws, Walter and Eileen Geiken. The family will direct memorials to Shriners Children's Hospital
Twin Cities and First Christian Church of Vinton. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Harold and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com
. A very special thank-you to Shirley and Lawrence for their loving care while our parents lived in Marshalltown. Thank you to Bickford Cottage Marshalltown and Iowa River Hospice Marshalltown for their care and compassion.