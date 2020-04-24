|
|
HAROLD EDWIN CRUTCHLEY Marion Harold Edwin Crutchley, 92, of Marion, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Linn Manor Care Center in Marion. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A private family graveside service will be held at Blodgett Cemetery in Central City, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Harold was born March 4, 1928, in rural North Liberty, Iowa, the son of Daniel and Alice (Kessler) Crutchley. He attended country school in North Liberty and Alburnett. On March 4, 1947, he was united in marriage to Anita Renfer in Paris, Iowa. Harold and Anita were longtime farmers in the Alburnett and Marion areas. For many years he cared for Anita with her challenges with Parkinson's disease. After retiring from farming, Harold handcrafted many pieces of furniture, including completing many woodworking projects at Linn Manor. Harold is survived and lovingly remembered by his children, Ken (Karen) Crutchley of Marion, Merna Moore (Joe O'Connor) of Marion and Chuck (Karen) Crutchley of Mount Vernon, Iowa; six grandchildren, Laura (Brandon) Scherbaum, Dave (Mindy) Moore, Dan (Heather) Moore, Adam (Stacey) Crutchley, Blake (Heidi) Crutchley and Valerie (Jared) Pickett; and 11 great-grandchildren, Elijah, Joshua, Josiah, Abigail, Brandon, Haley, Madison, Ryan, Lyla, Dani and Reis, with one due next week. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anita; two brothers, Kenneth and Glen Crutchley; four sisters, Helen Aler, Elsie Bowman, Ruth Fleming and Irene Crutchley; and son-in-law, Tom Moore. The family would like to thank the staff at Linn Manor Care Center for their dedication and compassionate care given to Harold. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Harold's memory may be directed to Linn Manor Care Center in Marion. Please share a memory of Harold at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020