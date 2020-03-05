|
HAROLD F. MICHAEL SR. Independence Harold F. Michael Sr., 88, of Independence, formerly of rural Urbana, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Harold was born Sept. 14, 1931, in rural Urbana, the son of Peter and Elizabeth (Reuter) Michael. He attended the country schools in rural Urbana and later Urbana High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Oct. 3, 1952, and served proudly until his discharge in 1954. While working as a farm hand for Jim Flanagan in Monti, Iowa, he met the love of his life, Bette Marie Downing. They were married on Jan. 17, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vinton, Iowa. They made their home for several years in rural Lamont, before they purchased a farm, just north of Urbana in 1970. While caring for his farm Harold worked for the Wilson Packing House in Cedar Rapids, and later for Tyson's in Waterloo, Iowa. He worked into his 80s and in 2012 they sold their farm and later made Independence, Iowa, their home. He was known for his work ethic and taught his children the value of a good day's work. He maintained a large garden for many years, even after moving off their farm. He was a skilled carpenter and remodeled several homes over the years, and enjoyed carving clocks and children's play furniture for his grandchildren. Harold is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bette Michael of Independence; his children, Patrick (Ceciia) Michael of Vinton, Harold F. (Connie) Michael Jr. of Walker, Donna (Douglas) Parmer of Rowley, Larry (Cami) Michael of Brandon, John Michael of Vinton, Kimberly (Aric) Majors of Boone and Keri Michael of Brandon, 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bernard (Sandra) Michael of Pleasentville, Neb., and Anthony (Delores) Michael of Walker; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Elizabeth Michael; a grandson, Joey Michael; two sisters, Virginia Thoman and Theresa Oberreuter; and four brothers, Joe, Raymond, Edward and Gerald Michael. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Urbana. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A rosary will be said at 4 p.m. Friday at the Reiff Family Center. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
