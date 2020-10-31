HAROLD G. GOLDSMITH Clarence Harold G. Goldsmith, 81, of Clarence, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence with the Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Burial will follow at the Stanwood Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Masks will be required for those attending. Harold was born on April 20, 1939, in Clarence, Iowa, to Herbert and Pauline (Meyer) Goldsmith. He married Patsy Wood on Oct. 11, 1958, at the Stanwood Union Church. She passed away on July 4, 2017. Harold served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Clarence American Legion. Farming was his passion and joy, and he enjoyed helping local farmers even after he retired. He loved restoring antique tractors (had to be John Deere) and fishing and hunting in his earlier years. Family was a big part of his life and he cherished the love of his life, Patsy. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Goldsmith of DeWitt and Kathy Goldsmith-Fortner of Coatesville, Ind.; grandchildren, Brittany (Jace) Ahrendsen, Michael (Tabitha) Drury and Matthew Capalla (Mary Beck); great-grandchildren, Adian, Victoria, Olivia and Bristol Drury, Maverick, Mason and JoEllen Capalla, and Raeleigh Ahrendsen; and sisters, Donna Wanek and Joyce (Don) Hennings. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patsy; and brother-in-law, Warren Wanek. Chapman Funeral Home has the Goldsmith family in their care. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com
. Memorials may be sent to Pam at 1114 Fifth Ave., De Witt, IA 52742.